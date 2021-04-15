Rathbones' Will McIntosh-Whyte: Sustainable multi-asset was a logical step for us

The recently launched range of four Rathbone Greenbank Multi-Asset Portfolios was a "logical step" for the Rathbones multi-asset team, according to Will McIntosh-Whyte, who manages the new range alongside head of multi-asset investments David Coombs.

Speaking to Investment Week following the launch, McIntosh-Whyte said: "We wanted to give people the option to invest sustainably. We have discussed this for over two years, but we wanted to make sure what we came to the market with we really got right. It was a logical step for us."

The new range consists of four multi-asset funds that invest across asset classes, ranging from the Rathbone Greenbank Dynamic Growth Portfolio with the highest Dynamic Planner rating of 6 to the lowest risk portfolio, the Rathbone Greenbank Total Return, with a risk rating of 3.

These two funds are targeting a return of inflation + 4% (UK CPI) and Bank of England base rate + 2%, respectively.

The other two funds in the range are the Rathbone Greenbank Strategic Growth Portfolio, with a return target of UK CPI + 3% and a Dynamic Planner risk rating of 4; and the Rathbone Greenbank Defensive Growth Portfolio, targeting inflation + 2% and a risk rating of 4.

Each of the funds aims to allow investors to combine their investment objectives with their sustainable values, with sustainability being one of the three pillars on which the investment approach is based, alongside risk and return.

This will involve a combination of negatively screening out companies that do not fit Rathbone Greenbank's sustainability criteria, positive screening for companies that deliver the most positive impact on the world based on eight UN SDG-linked themes, and continued stewardship and engagement with the underlying holdings throughout the investment process.

McIntosh-Whyte said: "We believe in looking for companies with solid trends behind them as it reduces the risk when you have those tailwinds. As a result, we like areas such as electric vehicles, where regulation is driving adoption and we see opportunities in companies supplying into that chain."

Another area of interest is "digitisation", with the manager saying that "almost any business now has to embrace becoming digital in some form". A company that fits the bill here is Accenture, which helps businesses improve digitisation and efficiency.

Kate Elliot, Rathbone Greenbank Investments' deputy head of ethical, sustainable and impact research, who leads the sustainability research on the funds, also highlighted another company that makes a good choice for the fund - Norwegian recycling specialist Tomra.

She explained: "They make reverse vending machines, which are essentially bottle deposit banks. This improves the rate of recycling and improves sorting, ensuring materials are kept within their useful life.

"It also manufactures sensing technologies, which among other things can massively improve the efficiency the food supply chain and reduce food waste."

As part of the transparency drive, the funds will report on the carbon footprint of the portfolio where the data is available as well as on the sustainability alignment of the underlying holdings, and will publish the entire list of holdings on the Rathbones website in due course.