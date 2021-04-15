Nick Train: Our returns have lagged as economic and investor confidence recovered

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust proved "defensive" in difficult circumstances but as the economy reopens some safe havens are underperforming, according to portfolio manager Nick Train.

The fund's outperformance last year was generated during a period when markets were weakest and concerns about the pandemic were high, with the UK strategy beginning to underperform right around the time of the vaccine announcements in Q4 2020 - a theme that has spilled over into 2021.

"Simply stated, having held up during the worst of 2020, our returns have lagged as economic and investor confidence recovered," Train said.

Train gives the performance of Unilever's share price, a key holding in the portfolio, as an example. In 2020, Unilever was a safe haven for investors as the business performed well, selling staple foods and personal products around the world.

However, as economies across the world started to emerge from lockdowns amid the vaccine rollout, the share price suffered. Unilever has fallen 7%, while the UK stockmarket is up over 5% in Q1.

"Suddenly its 'defensive' qualities seem unattractive," Train said.

Similar stocks in the portfolio also started to lose their shine amid the recovery, such as Heineken, Mondelez and Fever-Tree.

However, Train looks at the longer-term share price performance of these companies and remain optimistic about their outlook.

"All the holdings mentioned have done well for your portfolio over time and we hope will do so again."

However, the London Stock Exchange, the fund's biggest position at the start of this year, has gone from gains of more than 16% in 2020 and hitting a peak share price of more than £99 in February, to losing 30%. This drop has affected the portfolio return by roughly 2% over the full quarter.

Still, the fund saw some encouraging share price gains from long-term holdings during Q1 such as Burberry, Daily Mail, Diageo, Rathbones, Sage, Schroders and Young's.

"All these with the potential to deliver exciting business growth, we hope, as economies and stockmarkets, particularly the UK, do better," said Train.

In March, the NAV was up 1.1% on a total return basis and the share price was up 2.6%, on a total return basis, while the index was up 4%.