Nomura adds RBC's Robinson to Hodges' unconstrained fixed income team

Nomura Asset Management has hired Victoria Robinson from RBC Wealth Management as a portfolio manager within its unconstrained fixed income team.

Based in London, Robinson will report to manager of the £2.7bn Nomura Global Dynamic Bond fund Richard 'Dickie' Hodges and will focus on total return trade ideas for the fund, particularly within emerging markets and derivative-based hedging.

The Nomura Global Dynamic Bond aims to provide a combination of income and growth through investing in debt and debt-related securities, with fixed or variable rates of income.

Unconstrained by benchmark allocations, the fund seeks to maximise total return while reducing volatility through allocation to a wide range of bond sectors.

It has returned 36.2% since its 2015 inception, compared to the IA Sterling Strategic Bond sector peer average of 24.7% over the same period, according to FE fundinfo data.

Robinson spent two years at RBC Wealth Management, having previously worked for seven years as a trader at Nomura International and four years at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Hodges said Robinson's "skills and experience in managing emerging market and currency positions and risks, particularly through the use of options and other financial derivative instruments, are of particular value to us".