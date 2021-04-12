Premier Miton to launch sustainable European equity fund with thematics focus

Healthcare and wellbeing are among the long-term sustainability themes the new fund will cover

Premier Miton is set to expand its European equities offering with a sustainability-linked fund targeting long-term sustainable growth themes such as health and wellbeing, affordable and clean energy, and technological advancement.

With portfolio management led by head of European equities Carlos Moreno, Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders will invest in companies displaying sustainable business characteristics, analysed on a wide range of ESG factors such as their contribution to the UN SDGs.

Moreno will be assisted in portfolio management by Thomas Brown and new hire Russell Champion, who joins Premier Miton from RWC Partners later in 2021, and will also work closely with head of responsible investing Helene Winch.

Set to launch on 10 May, the portfolio of 40 to 55 stocks will be benchmarked against the FTSE World Europe ex UK and will charge an OCF of 0.99% for class C shares.

Moreno and Brown also manage the top-performing Premier Miton European Opportunities fund, which has returned 205.7% since its December 2015 launch, compared to the IA Europe ex-UK sector peer average of 77.1% over the same period, according to FE fundinfo data.

Commenting on the new launch, Moreno said the team is "very proud of what we have achieved for our clients in our established Premier Miton European Opportunities fund", and the new fund "represents an exciting development of our investment range".

He added that while Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders "is clearly differentiated from the existing fund in terms of its specialist focus on sustainable and ESG factors", it will "leverage our proven investment philosophy and active approach to hold companies that create shareholder value through growing revenues, expanding margins and increasing return on capital, as well as meeting sustainable objectives".

CIO of Premier Miton Neil Birrell, said: "The launch of a new sustainable and ESG focused European equity fund further expands our range of ESG and responsible investing products to cater for growing investor demand in this area.

"The impressive track record and reputation of our European equity team means we are very excited about the potential for delivering good investment outcomes and our ability to offer a compelling, distinctive and relevant new fund for our clients."