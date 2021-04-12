Majority of advisers prefer branded ESG funds ahead of integrated solutions for clients

More than half of advisers surveyed by NextWealth seek 'badged' ESG funds for their clients over solutions that are integrated into existing core offerings, particularly among smaller firms.

The findings from the NextWealth ESG Tracker Study, due to be published on 19 April, showed that 56% of the 203 advisers surveyed prefer ESG-branded funds and solutions to sit alongside a core CIP, with just 26% expecting to apply ESG criteria across all portfolios.

Of firms with assets under administration (AUA) below £250m, 61% favoured branded funds, compared to 44% of advisers with AUA of more than £250m.

NextWealth found that for the quarter who prefer full integration, when looked at by size of AUA, the percentage rises to two in five (41%) in larger firms.

Heather Hopkins, managing director of NextWealth, said that the preference for badged ESG solutions "could be symptomatic of the relatively new journey many advisers are going through with their clients".

"In our in-depth interviews, most advisers told us that they believe that in the fullness of time, ESG criteria will apply across all portfolios," she added.

When advisers were asked whether there are any barriers or concerns holding them back from adopting ESG-integrated funds or solutions, 61% said no.

However, 9% identified product availability, either too much or too little, and inconsistent coverage of asset classes as barriers, while just 5% "expressed scepticism" of ESG solutions, citing greenwashing and questionable motivations from providers to promote these funds.

Hopkins said: "From the comments we received from advisers, it's clear some feel that providers are pushing the sales messages for their ESG products but not focusing enough on providing comfort that processes are robust.

"The clients of advisers trust them to deliver on promises, so investment providers need to build confidence with advisers that their ESG offerings are genuine."

FE fundinfo has overtaken Morningstar to become the top investment research provider that advisers rely on to conduct ESG research for clients, used by 40% compared to 29% in 2020, while Morningstar is used by 35% of advisers, compared to 34% last year.

Advisers with clients invested in ESG or sustainable/ethical/impact funds or solutions has continued to grow, up to 96% from 89% six months ago and 83% since October 2019.

