Sarasin & Partners unveils Tomorrow's World Multi-Asset fund

Climate change is a megatrend shaping the global economy that the fund will target

Sarasin & Partners is boosting its thematic fund range with the launch of the Sarasin Tomorrow’s World Multi-Asset fund, which will target companies supporting positive social and economic development.

The fund aims to provide long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of assets - including 30-50 global equities, sterling bonds and alternatives. It aims to provide investors with growth, balanced to manage both financial and sustainability risks.

The asset manager believes the pandemic provides an opportunity to reset the global economy, as investors push for a more sustainable world. The fund will meet this desire by investing in "purposeful companies supporting positive social and economic development", which can help in redrawing the status quo and create a more sustainable world for future generations.

On the equity side, Tomorrow's World focuses on companies solving the problems of people and the planet profitably but not profiting from causing significant harm.

Sarasin's global thematic approach to investing looks to capitalise on long-term secular megatrends shaping the global economy, including climate change, digitalisation, ageing, evolving consumption and automation.

In its fixed income selection, the fund backs organisations supporting social and economic development - such as universities, housing associations, charities and building societies - mostly in the UK.

Responsible stewardship is a key part of the fund's investment process, encouraging companies to scale up sustainable behaviour and wind-down harmful activities.

The strategy is managed by an experienced team with diverse backgrounds. Fund manager Henning Meyer has been constructing balanced multi asset portfolios for Sarasin clients since joining the firm in 2014. He works across the GlobalSar fund range and also runs the Sarasin Climate Active fund.

Meyer is joined by fund manager Megan Brennan, who is also responsible for the management of two other Sarasin thematic equity funds.

Fund strategist Henry Boucher has almost four decades of investment experience, specialising in multi asset and global equity fund management. He is also deputy CIO and co-manages the firm's Food and Agriculture Opportunities strategy.

Meyer said: "We do not yet know what shape the economic recovery will take, but we can be reasonably sure of the colour - green. Damage to our climate, polluted seas, collapsing wildlife populations and unjustifiable social problems are legacies of how the economy has operated in the past. Companies have booked profits despite the harm they cause. Tomorrow's world will be different.

"The current crisis offers a timely opportunity to reinvent the ways in which businesses operate and people function, while building on the positive aspects of recent human development - such as advances in healthcare and improving standards of living. Our job is to identify the companies at the forefront of this movement. These will be tomorrow's winners."

Boucher added: "Across generations, many investors are seeking a more sustainable investment approach. At Sarasin, we have spent the last two years developing the Tomorrow's World strategy for our clients.

"Based on our long-established thematic and sustainable investment expertise, the fund is a natural evolution of our philosophy and is designed to meet the needs of today's investors, without compromising the needs of future generations."

