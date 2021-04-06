Artemis launches Positive Future global equity fund

Clockwise from top left: Craig Bonthron, Neil Goddin, Ryan Smith and Jonathan Parsons will manage the new fund

Artemis has launched a global equity fund investing in disruptive and innovative companies that create transformational change in society.

The Artemis Positive Future fund is managed by Craig Bonthron, Neil Goddin, Jonathan Parsons and Ryan Smith, who joined Artemis in November 2020. The four worked together at Aegon Asset Management (formerly Kames Capital), where they managed the Aegon Global Sustainable Equity fund. They are based in Artemis' Edinburgh office and report to the firm's CIO, Matthew Beesley.

The fund aims to outperform the MSCI AC World (TR) index by assembling a concentrated portfolio of quoted companies, typically 35-45, that address challenges to sustainability. These companies have the potential to disrupt inefficient, outmoded business models.

The fund focuses on innovative, revenue-generating, high growth companies at an earlier stage of their development, offering diversification in a sector where large-cap 'quality' and 'growth' dominate.

Commenting on the launch, Craig Bonthron said: "We believe the best long-term opportunities for growth lie in companies that are addressing the challenges of sustainability. Our aim is to identify emerging companies that are doing this and that are poised to displace incumbents. Leading performance and sustainability are our objectives."

Matthew Beesley, CIO, added: "As always, our focus is on meeting our clients' needs, and they have been searching for products that offer market-leading returns while making a positive impact on society. Craig, Neil, Jonathan and Ryan have a demonstrable record of achieving that."

Ongoing annual charges are 0.87% for I-class. F-class is available for a limited time at a charge of 0.5%. It is structured as a UK-registered Oeic.