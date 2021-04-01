PineBridge targets ESG with appointment of corporate responsibility head

Kate Faraday will oversee the application of ESG principles to the firm's investment process

PineBridge Investments has appointed Kate Faraday to the newly created role of global head of corporate responsibility.

She will report directly to the firm's CEO Greg Ehret and work with the corporate responsibility steering committee, which oversees such issues as ESG investment, diversity and inclusion, stewardship and company responsibility.

As part of her role, she will oversee the group's corporate responsibility strategy and execution of key initiatives, including the application of ESG principles to the firm's investment process.

Faraday joined PineBridge in 2007 and was most recently head of client portfolio management, Americas equities and portfolio manager for the research enhanced quantitative equities strategies.

Previously, she was a global equity trader responsible for trading domestic, global, and emerging market portfolios at the firm.

She began her career at Merrill Lynch on the middle markets research & trading desk, and was also an equity trader at investment advisory firm KR Capital Advisors.

PineBridge CEO Ehret said: "As a culture and a firm, we have been committed to corporate responsibility efforts for many years and I am proud of the progress we have made.

"Kate's appointment and the ongoing work of our corporate responsibility committees reflect the increasing importance that social, environmental and governance issues continue to play for our clients and our industry.

"I look forward to working with Kate to further develop the firm's approach and corporate responsibility practices."

Faraday added: "I am excited to take on this important function at a time when corporate social responsibility issues have become an essential consideration for our clients.

"I look forward to working across PineBridge's global teams to ensure the firm continues to uphold industry-leading practices, both in terms of our investment approach and the firm's core beliefs and practices."