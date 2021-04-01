Nominate now for LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies 2021

Investment Week is proud to be the official media partner for the launch of LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies 2021 initiative to mark Pride and spotlight executives from across the global investment & savings industry who have demonstrated strong LGBT+ allyship within their firms and across society.

In 2021, LGBT Great is also teaming up with Investment Week to deliver the LGBT Great Allies Awards. These awards will spotlight ten of the Global Top 100 Executive Allies who have gone above and beyond in the past year.

Nominations are now open from today (1 April) until Friday 30 April to find the Global Top 100 senior leaders who influence the diversity agenda, support the LGBT+ community and demonstrate a commitment to future action.

Executives who make the Top 100 list have to demonstrate five key traits of impactful allyship: self-discovery, empathy, responsibility, courage and persistence.

LGBT Great said highlighting the visibility of LGBT+ role models is more important than ever in 2021 to help create an equal and inclusive workforce.

Its research found 92% of LGBT+ talent working in the industry say that visible support from senior level executives is important to them, while more than 80% of all young talent is looking for a visible demonstration of equality and diversity when making an employment decision.

The organisation also noted that with the dominance of the ESG agenda, the global pandemic and the rise of social injustice movements, now is the time to support under-represented groups and connect with the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender agenda to support the community with purpose.

The Global Top 100 Executive Allies and the winners of the LGBT Great Allies Awards will be revealed during Pride month at 1pm on Thursday 24 June at a virtual launch event.

LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies will also be celebrated throughout July to share the importance of allyship with others in the industry.

This latest initiative is part of LGBT Great's flagship Project 1000 campaign, which is a five-year mission to find and shine a light on one thousand LGBT+ supportive ally role models.

Click here for more details and to nominate.

Who can be nominated for the Top 100?

• The 100 Executives will represent the leaders of both LGBT Great member and non-member firms from financial services organisations around the world

• An executive means a member of the C-Suite, or Executive Leadership team, who has significant people responsibility and the ability to influence

• Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues

• All nominees will be assessed based on the five traits of allyship and their sponsorship of the LGBT+ agenda

• Executives who are already active on the D&I and LGBT+ agendas should be nominated for their leadership in supporting the community.

LGBT Great said this initiative is also about a declaration of positive intent and action. Therefore, executives should be nominated who have an aspiration to intensify their efforts towards LGBT+ inclusion and are willing to pledge their support to doing more.

The organisation said it will provide simple and practical ways for executives to practice their allyship in their firm and externally in the 12 months ahead.