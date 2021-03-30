Candriam launches facial recognition technology engagement initiative

The market for the tech is surging, but investors are concerned with its use and potential pitfalls

Fund manager Candriam has launched an initiative to address the risks raised by Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) products and services, as part of its engagement and stewardship commitments.

The growing market for facial recognition, the process of identifying or verifying the identity of a person using a picture or a video of their face, is set to reach $9.6bn by 2022, the fund manager said. Research from IHS Markit estimated that one billion surveillance cameras will be in operation by the end of 2021.

However, while a 2021 Candriam survey of around 300 investors found 30% considered FRT to be a convenient and useful tool, almost 70% had some reservations. Some 31% felt FRT was not accurate, while 38% believed the ethical considerations need to catch up with the technology.

"The rapid uptake of facial recognition technology, combined with an increasing number of surveillance cameras in everyday life, provides governments and corporates with unchecked powers to monitor society," said Benjamin Chekroun, proxy voting and engagement analyst at Candriam. "As regulation is lagging the deployment and use of facial recognition, there are credible risks to human rights."

The asset manager said that over the last decade, the emergence of FRT for mass surveillance has raised concerns about the technology's impact on privacy, data protection and civil liberties, and companies have faced allegations of human rights violations. There have also been issues with the accuracy of FRT, leading to misidentification as well as gender and racial biases, it added. Some US cities have also banned the technology in law enforcement and local agencies.

Candriam's two-year initiative invites investors to engage in dialogue with companies as part of an "informed and constructive collaborative engagement programme". Investors are invited to sign the Investor Statement of Facial Recognition, which will enable them to engage with companies on their human rights due diligence, oversight and remediation mechanisms when it comes to privacy and civil liberties, said Chekroun.

Katherine Ng, head of academic research, from the Principles of Responsible Investment, said the institution welcomed the efforts and thought leadership of investors, "where, ahead of regulation, they seek to expand the traditional list of ESG issues and understand how, where and when facial recognition can be used appropriately and by whom".

"While the technology holds undeniable promise and could be a force for good, the way FRT is designed and used today carries risks and social implications for people that warrants investor action on this topic," Ng said.