FCA tries to ban IFA convicted of grooming

Frensham was sentenced to 22 months in prison after being found guilty for sexually grooming an underage girl

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has served a provisional notice to Frensham Wealth director and IFA Jon Frensham after he was convicted for grooming.

The FCA said that Frensham, formerly known as Jonathan James Hunt, is not a fit and proper person and has subsequently attempted to withdraw his approval to perform his current senior management functions.

In March 2017, Frensham was convicted of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, an offence he committed while he was an approved person.

Following the conviction, Frensham was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The IFA is the sole director at Frensham Wealth Limited.

Frensham has referred the decision notice to the the Tribunal where he and the FCA will each present their cases. The Tribunal will then determine the appropriate action the FCA should take, if any.

The action outlined in the notice to withdraw Frensham's approval to perform senior management functions is therefore provisional and will have no effect pending the determination of the case by the Tribunal.

Because of the nature and circumstances of his offence, the regulator said Frensham is not fit enough to perform any function in relation to any regulated activity that would be carried out by an authorised person because he "lacks the necessary integrity and reputation".

The watchdog added: "The FCA considers that, as a result of this, Mr Frensham poses a risk to consumers and to confidence in the financial system. Therefore, the FCA considers it is appropriate, in order to advance its statutory objectives (which include protecting consumers and the integrity of the UK financial system), to withdraw his approval to perform senior management functions and to impose a prohibition order on him."

The Tribunal's decision will be made public on its website.