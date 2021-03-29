M&G to give shareholders a vote on climate plans in 2022

M&G will give shareholders a say on its climate plans at its 2022 annual general meeting, the asset manager has revealed.

Shareholders will be asked to approve M&G's climate transition report through a ‘Say on Climate' resolution.

Ahead of the 2022 AGM, the asset manager will provide investors with detail on its roadmap to achieving these ‘net zero' targets, and its commitment to high standards of disclosure and measurement, consistent with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), to provide shareholders with decision-useful data on its climate exposure.

Fiona Clutterbuck, interim chair of M&G, said: "We believe that sustainably run businesses deliver stronger and more resilient long term returns for investors. As a major investor, we are asking companies to allow their shareholders to vote on their plans to be transparent about how business is addressing the climate emergency; we look forward to discussing our own climate transition plans with our shareholders."

M&G has committed to reducing the carbon emissions from its own operations to net zero by 2030 at the latest. It has committed to reduce carbon emissions to net zero across its internal and external investment portfolios by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It is also working with other investors, including through the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, to develop a net zero investment framework and to set appropriate milestone targets and associated disclosures.