FCA and BoE review liquidity rules for open-ended funds

Investment funds are overestimating the liquidity of their holdings to cope with a rush to the exit, the Bank of England (BoE) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warn in a survey into open ended funds.

The regulators are reviewing the way open-ended funds operate with regards to liquidity in the wake of the high-profile collapse of Neil Woodford's fund.

Several property funds were forced to suspend withdrawals due to Brexit and the pandemic, with longer redemption periods now inevitable.

Managers of some of these funds considered a large proportion of their holdings to be liquid in almost all market conditions, and most funds considered the majority of their holdings to have 'high valuation certainty'.

However, liquidity conditions for corporate bonds, particularly in times of market stress, would suggest otherwise, the regulators said.

The FCA and the BoE warned that daily redemptions are not practical during market turmoil in funds with illiquid assets that cannot be quickly sold without steep discounts, creating volatility.

"This has the potential to become a systemic risk. It could result in forced asset sales, testing markets' ability to absorb them, further amplifying asset price moves, transmitting stress to other parts of the system, and disrupting the availability of finance in the real economy," according to the survey findings.

A more realistic classification of the liquidity of funds' assets is an "essential first step" to ensuring funds can address mismatches between asset liquidity and redemption terms, the BoE and the Financial Conduct Authority survey findings suggest.

The BoE and the FCA said open-ended funds "will need to... ensure that the time it takes investors to redeem their money matches the fund's ability to sell its assets to meet redemptions".

These funds will also need to classify their assets according to how easy they are to sell and adjust prices to reflect market conditions.

