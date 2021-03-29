Investment trust sector 'proves its mettle' as 2020 dividend payouts up 4.2%

A third of the IT dividend growth came from the global equity sector in 2020

As companies across the world turned off their dividend taps, investment trusts emerged as the one bright spot, having increased their 2020 dividend payments by 4.2%.

Special analysis from Link Group Dividend Monitor shows ITs dished out an extra £87m in dividends last year, despite companies across the globe struggling to maintain payouts.

Even during the crisis months of April to December, more than three quarters of trusts investing in equities managed to increase payouts or at least leave them unchanged, paying out a total of £1.9bn in 2020.

Link attributes the sector's success to the fact that the vehicles kept back some £1.6bn in reserves from the "good years" to support dividend payments in a crisis.

The firm estimates that by the end of March, some £700m of these reserves will have been used up to cover dividend payments.

A third of the investment trust dividend growth came from the global equity sector in 2020, which increased its dividends by 9.3% against a 12.2% drop in global payouts, according to Janus Henderson's Global Dividend Index.

This was helped by the fact global trusts held the largest revenue reserves, worth two years of payouts.

Trusts investing in UK equities also fared well, raising dividends by 3.8%, even though payouts across the UK as a whole fell by 38%.

But Link notes the sector did not escape unscathed, as a quarter of UK equity trusts did cut payouts from April onwards.

On the regional front, emerging markets and Japan trusts performed best, while those investing in European large-cap equities were forced to cut dividends by 18%.

Susan Ring, CEO of Link Group UK, said: "Global trusts have big reserves and have seen a relatively small reduction in the dividends paid to them by the companies they hold. Continued dividend growth is likely this year from this group.

"Trusts focused on UK equities are more vulnerable. They still enjoy the cushion of long-accumulated reserves, but prudence suggests some cuts are likely as dividends from UK companies are going to take some time to regain previous highs."