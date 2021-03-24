Capital Group launches Asia equity fund targeting region's growth opportunities

The fund will also be able to invest in firms domiciled outside of the region

Capital Group has launched an Asia equity fund targeting growth opportunities in the region over the full market capitalisation spectrum.

The Capital Group Asian Horizon fund will invest in firms with a minimum of two-thirds of net assets based in Asia, excluding Japan and including China A-shares.

The fund will also be able to invest in firms domiciled outside of the region, provided the company's analysts believe "exposure to Asia will be a key driver of future growth prospects".

Julie Dickson, investment director at Capital Group, described the region as a "global economic powerhouse [which is] home to some of the world's most innovative and fastest-growing companies".

She added the "multi-dimensional growth story" is unique to Asia and asserted the fund is "well placed to ensure that investors can tap into domiciled opportunities just as well as those outside the region that are plugged into the growth drivers within the Asian market".

Alexandra Haggard, head of product and investment services for Europe and Asia, Capital Group, said: "The Asian Horizon fund leverages Capital Group's long history of successful investing in Asia ex-Japan, our world-class local and global research capabilities, as well as our high-conviction investment approach.

"The fund is designed to capture the most promising investment opportunities in the Asia ex-Japan region. The launch of the new fund underlines our commitment both to Asia and to enhancing our offering for clients around the world."