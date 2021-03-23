Industry welcomes FCA warning to new investors but cautions need for balance

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) caution to inexperienced investors has largely been welcomed by the financial industry, but many commentators argue the "right balance" needs to be struck.

While Moira O'Neill, head of personal finance at interactive investor, described young investors being led by TikTok as "horrifying", she also noted that younger investors have greater investment trust exposure than older investors on their platform and it would be premature to "draw sweeping conclusions about younger investors".

FCA warns of risks facing new generation of DIY investors

"Stockmarket opportunists have always been around - and too many speculative investors get their fingers burned time and again. The trouble is, if you talk to them alone, and fail to look at the bigger picture, you don't learn very much," she explained.

"There is a danger here that investors end up retreating back into cash savings - something the regulator has previously warned about. We need to be having much more nuanced conversations about risk and reward."

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, welcomed the "more diverse range of investors" that social media has encouraged to the markets, but warned it was important they consider assets as a "long-term strategy" rather than a chance for "speculative short-term gains".

She added that while trading apps have "democratised" the investment process, investors must use these tools "thoughtfully".

"If you are trading on the go, you need to ensure you give each trade as much consideration as you would if you were sitting in a quiet place at home, to try and ensure you are not swept up in any hype."

Separating investing from gambling

Nutmeg's chief investment officer James McManus said the regulator was right to differentiate between "responsible investment firms helping people achieve their financial goals" and "unscrupulous firms promoting high-risk investments to investors for whom they are unlikely to be suitable".

He added the intervention was needed to prevent the "false stereotype that investing is primarily about short-term stock picking" taking hold, which he termed "more akin to gambling than investing".

Separating investing from gambling was a concern referenced by many, with Heather Owen, financial planner at Quilter Private Client Advisers, pointing to the recent collapse of the Football Index, while Richard Wilson, chief executive of interactive investor, called on the FCA to do more to address this.

"At the point of sale the customer sees "FCA Regulated" and thinks it must be ok. But do they know if they are in a bank, with an investment platform, or effectively in a casino?

"How companies describe themselves is not regulated. The FCA needs to make it clear if people are walking into a casino or a pension company."

FCA warns crypto consumers as temporary registration regime established

Understanding the risks involved with investing is a process that should begin much earlier to prevent new investors "suffering catastrophic losses".

Keith Richards, chief executive of the Personal Finance Society, said: "It is important that young people understand more about money (including financial risk and investing) from a young age so they move on from school with the knowledge to start adult life.

"It is time that young people receive the financial education that they need and deserve from society to enable them to take informed decisions with their money in the future."