FCA warns of risks facing new generation of DIY investors

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned younger and more inexperienced investors are taking on greater financial risk than their resilience.

Only 41% of self-directed investors with fewer than three years' experience believe losing some of the money they invest is a "genuine risk", according to a new report conducted with BritainThinks. This is despite almost two-thirds acknowledging a significant investment loss would have a "fundamental impact on their current or future lifestyle".

These newer self-directed investors tend to be younger and more balanced by gender and ethnicity and lean more towards investment apps than traditional platforms.

YouTube, social media, Reddit and podcasts play a much larger role in the investment research these newer investors conduct, with 63% of those investing for fewer than three years citing these "contemporary" sources, compared with 32% of investors with more than three years' experience.

Most self-directed investors stated they come across investment opportunities rather than specifically researching them, but with younger investors more likely to consume news via social media, algorithms play a large part in the opportunities they see, leading to a surge in investment in cryptocurrency and Tesla, according to the report.

Despite having lower financial resilience, the report found inexperienced investors jump into higher risk investments much faster than those who have invested for longer.

For example, 35% of this investor group hold cryptocurrency, 39% invest in crowdfunding and 35% trade binary options, compared to 21%, 22% and 14% of more experienced investors.

Newer self-directed investors may also not fully understand the risk of these products, with 51% claiming to have a risk appetite lower than eight out of ten while taking on high risk investments.

Inexperienced investors also have much greater confidence in their ability, with 78% saying they trust their instincts to tell them when to buy and sell, and a further 78% agreeing there are "safe bets".

The impact of social media and the wider online community has been called into question multiple times of late, with the FCA last September arguing tech giants should "bear legal responsibility" for the promotion of financial products on their platforms, and the ongoing reddit/Gamestop saga which resulted in a Senate Committee.

Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumer and competition at the FCA, said while "much of the consumer investments market meets consumers' needs", the regulator is worried that some investors are "being tempted - often through online adverts or high-pressure sales tactics - into buying higher-risk products that are very unlikely to be suitable for them".