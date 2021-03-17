EQM launches online retail growth fund via HANetf

Fitness service Peloton is among the holdings available to investors

EQM Indexes has launched a thematic ETF targeting online retailers via the HANetf platform.

The Global Online Retail UCITS ETF (IBUY) will offer investors access to a global basket of developed and emerging market companies which derive 60% of more of their revenue from online retail and marketplace commerce.

Former DWS ETF head Manooj Mistry joins HANetf

It will track the EQM Global Online Retail Growth index, which is revenue-weighted with a maximum of 25% exposure to emerging markets.

Available to investors for a total expense ratio of 0.69%, some key holdings at launch include Etsy, HelloFresh, Peloton and Delivery Hero.

Jane Edmondson, co-founder and principal of EQM Indexes, said: "The case for online retail has never been stronger. Online retail is the fastest growing segment of retail sales. Competitive pricing, shopping convenience, greater product selection, and rapid delivery have made online retail a disruptive technology that is here to stay."

Not all earnings are created equal: Online retailers, gaming and diagnostics emerge as winners of 2020

Hector McNeil, co-CEO of HANetf, added: "We are delighted to bring the Global Online Retail UCITS ETF (IBUY) to the European investment market. It focuses on a dynamic, fast-growing sector, that has only just begun to change the way consumers shop all over the world.

"IBUY is an excellent addition to the HANetf's range of thematic ETFs which provide investors with the opportunity to participate in global megatrends."