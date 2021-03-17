UBS AM debuts climate aware ETF with global exposure to large- and mid-cap

The fund is available to investors for a flat fee of 0.19%

UBS Asset Management has launched its first ETF in its climate aware product suite, expanding the product set to the passive market.

The UBS Climate Aware Global Developed Equity CTB UCITS ETF will mirror the firm's existing climate aware framework in an ETF wrapper, offering investors access to large- and mid-cap global equities with a "strong climate profile".

It will track the Solactive UBS Climate Aware Global Developed Equity CTB index, which has been designed to mimic UBS AM's climate aware framework, while tilting holdings towards companies with a best-in-class climate score and excluding laggards.

Carbon emissions, involvement in coal and fossil fuel reserves are all factors considered in creating a company's climate score, along with glide path probability and physical risks.

Along with exclusions applying to the bottom 30% of firms by climate score, companies involved with tobacco, controversial and military weapons, thermal coal and oil sands, and those with UN Global Compact violations are also excluded.

The index complies with the EU Climate Transition Benchmark minimum requirements and seeks to limit temperature increase by 2050 to 1.8°C.

Barry Gill, head of investments at UBS AM, said: "Investors are growing more aware of the effects climate is having on their portfolios. By providing innovative products, such as the Climate Aware ETF, we can enable clients to align their investments with their de-carbonisation goals."

Timo Pfeiffer, chief markets officer at Solactive, added: "With UBS's new Climate Aware ETF, investors obtain an effective tool to meet their climate and decarbonization goals. With its 1.8°C target, the ETF operates under the 2°C degree threshold, making it not only future-proof but also a viable investment opportunity contributing to a greener future."