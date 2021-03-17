TISA publishes first 'Good Practice Guide' on ESG reporting

The guide uses the Investment Association's terminology from its Responsible Investment Framework

The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) has published a Responsible and Sustainable Investing Good Practice Guide to help financial services firms report in a "clear and consistent manner" under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR).

The guide is the first of its kind launched by the cross-industry financial services membership body, which said it is intended to ensure that disclosures are comparable and based on objective data, so that consumers can understand and compare the products they are offered.

Jeffrey Mushens, technical policy director at TISA, said: "Consumers are increasingly conscientious. They want to know where their money is invested and how ethical and sustainable are the products and services that are offered to them."

The Good Practice Guide draws on examples and case studies to explain how firms might apply the requirements of the regulations and also covers the regulatory background that financial services firms need to consider, including that of the FCA and government.

TISA said that the guide uses the Investment Association's terminology from its Responsible Investment Framework.

Within the document, impact investing, UN Sustainable Development Goals sustainability risk versus adverse impact, and active ownership versus stewardship are also discussed.

Mushens said: "This guide will ensure that financial services firms are reporting in a clear and consistent manner, which makes comparison simple.

"There will be increased demand for such transparency so this guide will help firms get ahead."

Robert Howard, senior manager of compliance at Charles Stanley, added: "The work that has gone into this report will significantly help firms reach their regulatory requirements by creating a new standard for firms that will ensure reporting is efficient and honest."