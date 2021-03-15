Calls for SEC trust discontinuation as investors take aim at board

Shareholders in the Strategic Equity Capital (SEC) investment trust have called for the company to be discontinued at a 30 March emerging general meeting (EGM), amid accusations of mismanagement levelled at the board.

Should SEC survive the vote to be discontinued, investors will also vote on whether a "strict" discount control target and mechanism be reinstated, and whether the board should see "changes to its composition".

In a letter to SEC's board "long-term" shareholders in the trust Ian Armitage and Jonathan Morgan, who together held a 7.7% stake in the company as of February, said "the majority of the problems the trust currently faces are the direct result" of decisions made since chairman Richard Hills was appointed in 2014.

They argue that "sanctioning multiple changes to the investment management team", resulted in "the abandonment of the long-standing and proven investment strategy", while dropping SEC's discount target and discount control mechanism has also been harmful.

As a result, the pair said SEC has "consistently traded at a discount", has "a sizable overhang of shareholders who are not happy with the Board's decision to appoint a new manager", and "has a lead manager who, while managing at least three other funds, will be embroiled in a time-consuming dispute with activist shareholders for the foreseeable future".

"It is unlikely that the discount will narrow, the quality of the shareholder register improve, or the performance pick up," they added.

They said the resolutions raised at the EGM, which was initially called in February, follow conversations with "a large number of shareholders, who all share at least some" of Armitage and Morgan's concerns.

In September last year, the board handed management of SEC to Gresham House's Ken Wotton, following a period of sustained underperformance under its previous manager GVQ Investment Management.

The trust is currently trading at a 16.3% discount to NAV of £306m, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

SEC has delivered a NAV total return of 44.4%, 20.6% and 72.4% over one, three and five years respectively, and a share price return of 30.5%, 13.3% and 29.5% over the same time periods respectively. Its Morningstar UK Small Cap index has delivered a total return of 43.2%, 15.7% and 8.2% over one, three and five years respectively.

Should investors vote to discontinue SEC, a special resolution has also been included on the agenda allowing for the establishment of a roll-over option "for those shareholders who are attracted to the idea of investing under the new strategy with Gresham House".

"We believe this meeting will help to dispel the idea that your shareholders are happy with the status quo, and thereby create the momentum required for future value creation," Armitage and Morgan said.

"All of these scenarios can be avoided if the board were to directly address the issues we have raised.

"However, we are mindful that this EGM has been called as a direct result of the absence of any constructive discussions between the board and the increasing number of shareholders who are uncomfortable with the current discount and management situation.

"We are encouraging all other shareholders who share our concerns to contact us, and to express them directly to the board."

Strategic Equity Capital appoints Aberdeen Standard Gresham House as manager

For its part, SEC's board said earlier this month that it has consulted with "certain key shareholders", together representing around 40% of the company's share capital, "who have expressed their support for the company's continuance and the investment manager's strategy".

Gresham House has been contacted for comment.