LBMA calls for 'global effort' to reduce gold's 'illegitimate sector'

London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has called for a "global effort among all the value chain actors" to address the "challenges and risks" of reducing gold's "illegitimate sector".

Responding to an open letter signed by five civil society organisations accusing the body of failing to protect human rights abuses in its gold supply chain, LBMA has said it "recognises the challenges that all audit programmes face, and whilst no programme is perfect, we remain committed to continuous improvement, and ongoing engagement with stakeholders in addressing the supply chain risks".

It pointed to the International Bullion Centres initiative, which aims to engage national authorities on the issues of recycled gold, cash transactions and support for artisanal miners, in an attempt to reduce the illegitimate levels of gold entering the market.

LBMA said it welcomes feedback from all stakeholders to enable "fuller and better transparency" and cited its first Responsible Sourcing report, although the original letter highlighted concern that while the report "provides more detail than previous publications", it "does not go far enough".

The body announced it would undergo a public consultation in relation to its revision of the Responsible Gold Guidance but would welcome "constructive feedback" at any time.

LBMA said approving the Responsible Sourcing Programme, which the original letter stated "fails to curtail human rights abuse and illicit gold in the supply chain", will "further strengthen our position in being able to continuously raise the bar and improve the global standards".

"This will help to put pressure on the illegitimate sector, and the LBMA can help lead the work, with support from other stakeholders."