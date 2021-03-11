Mirabaud AM names Nicolas Cremieux co-head of convertible bonds team

Mirabaud Asset Management has promoted Nicolas Cremieux to co-head of the Convertible Bonds team in a move to strengthen its convertible bonds capability.

Based in Paris, Cremieux will co-head the convertible bonds team of four alongside Renaud Martin. The team run both a European and a global convertible bonds strategy with a combined AUM of over $500m. Collectively, Cremieux and Martin have over 50 years' experience in the investment industry and have been working together at Mirabaud Asset Management for nearly eight years.

Since joining Mirabaud Asset Management in 2013, Cremieux has been lead manager of the Mirabaud - Sustainable Global Convertible Bonds fund. The fund is a high conviction pure-play strategy with ESG fully integrated into the process.

Renaud Martin, co-head of convertible bonds at Mirabaud Asset Management, said: "We're delighted to announce the promotion of Nicolas Cremieux to co-head of the team in recognition of his continued con­tribution to the strategies over the past eight years'.

Elsewhere, Al Cattermole has been named deputy portfolio manager for the Mirabaud - Global High Yield Bonds and Mirabaud - Global Short Duration funds.

Cattermole has been working as part of the fixed income team, based in London, since he joined Mirabaud Asset Management in 2013. He is also named deputy portfolio manager for two products, the Mirabaud - Global Short Duration Fund and Mirabaud - Global High Yield Bonds fund.

Andrew Lake, head of Ffxed income at Mirabaud Asset Management and limited partner of the Mirabaud Group, commented: "I'm so pleased to announce the promotions of both Al Cattermole and Nicolas Cremieux in recognition of their continued hard work, development and commitment to providing robust, differentiated and sustainable solutions for our clients' portfolios."