Leigh Day takes first formal step against Link on behalf of Woodford investors

Leigh Day, one of the law firms representing investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF), has sent its Letter Before Action (LBA) to Link Fund Solutions, thereby instigating the first formal legal step against the authorised corporate director (ACD).

In the letter, Leigh Day alleges that Link "mismanaged" the fund, particularly in relation to liquidity levels, which it argues the ACD "maintained a stance which…simply sought to avoid putting it in further breach of the FCA's 10% limit on unquoted securities" rather than address the issues.

It added that "the failure of WEIF was not an event that occurred out of the blue" but instead "had a long genesis and was avoidable, had Link done its job properly".

Link has three months to respond to the letter, after which time, if the firm "does not agree to compensate investors" will find court proceedings issued against it by Leigh Day, which may lead to a High Court trial.

The LBA details a timeline beginning in late 2016, from which point a near three-fold increase in gross redemptions should have led Link to anticipate that "greater levels of liquidity could be needed". This was followed by negative flows in 2017, which Link should have known required "even greater levels of liquidity…in order to meet these demands for redemptions".

Leigh Day further alleges that rather than "anticipate and adapt WEIF's portfolio composition to one that was suitable to its redemption schedule and fund flows", instead attempted to "massage the holdings" to remain with FCA rules.

These tactics included "trades with other funds managed by Woodford; listing of unquoted securities on The International Stock Exchange in Guernsey; and unquoted companies cancelling, and reissuing shares held by Woodford together with an intention to list on a stock exchange within 12 months".

It is further alleged the ACD "breached many of its obligations", including a failure to ensure a "prudent spread of risk"; a failure to "put in place an appropriate liquidity management policy"; and a failure to "adequately supervise Woodford".

Following the suspension and decision to wind down the fund, Leigh Day added, Link "failed to value WEIF's assets accurately and fairly", which resulted in the "damage already caused to investors [being] aggravated".

In a blow to investors, the law firm anticipates that investor losses "will be in excess of the difference between money invested and proceeds ultimately recovered".

Boz Michalowska, head of consumer law, Leigh Day, said: "The thousands of people who invested in this fund were entitled to expect that their money was in safe hands and managed within the FCA rules. Sadly, this was not the case.

"Link failed to do their job and take the necessary steps to protect the interests of those that had invested in the WEIF. As a result, our clients have lost hard earned savings and pensions.

"The LBA is the first formal step on behalf of 4,000 of our clients to recover those losses and hold those responsible to account".

Mark Northway, chair of ShareSoc, which has endorsed Leigh Day's claim, added: "It is fantastic news that another critical milestone has been hit in Leigh Day's legal claim against Link. We are delighted for Woodford WEIF investors and gratified that we have endorsed this claim.

"ShareSoc reviewed the various potential claims and concluded that the Leigh Day claim is well managed and is structured to maximise financial returns to investors. The Leigh Day Claim is also a key plank of the ShareSoc Woodford Campaign to improve regulation and hold wrongdoers to account."

A spokeperson for Link Fund Solutions said: "Link Fund Solutions has received a letter today from Leigh Day, to which it will respond in due course. No legal proceedings have been served on LFS to date.

"The key responsibility of Link Fund Solutions in its role as authorised corporate director of the LF Equity Income fund was and is to act in the best interests of all investors in the Fund. LFS takes this and its other responsibilities very seriously and considers that it has acted at all times in accordance with applicable rules, as well as in the best interests of all investors, and it will continue to do so."