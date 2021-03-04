Supermarket Income REIT targets £100m ordinary share issuance at discount

Supermarket Income REIT intends to raise £100m by way of ordinary share issuance under a placing programme, and will make the subscription available to private investors via PrimaryBid.

The issue price of 106p per new ordinary share represents a discount of 3.2% to the closing price of 109.5p per existing ordinary share on 3 March, but a 1.9% premium to its year end value of 104p.

A "number of attractive acquisition opportunities" has spurred the board to pursue a new issuance, with four target assets with an aggregate approximate value of £230m currently under negotiation and a further nine assets with an aggregate approximate value of £184m in the pipeline.

Private investors will also be able to participate in the issue via the PrimaryBid Offer, which has now opened and will close at 11am on 18 March 2021.

This offer, which is available to investors for a minimum subscription of £1,000, may close early if it becomes oversubscribed.

However, if demand from investors exceeds the £100m goal, the fund may consider increasing the issuance from 94.34m shares to a maximum cap of 257.69m shares.

Nick Hewson, chairman of the company, said: "Omnichannel supermarket property has proven to be highly robust as demonstrated by our 100% rent collection in 2020 and growing investor interest in the grocery property sector.

"Since its IPO in 2017, the company has carefully grown its investment portfolio to over £1bn through accretive and selective acquisitions, whilst delivering investors a stable and growing income return.

"With an attractive pipeline of assets in place, this fundraise will enable the company to continue to execute on a number of transactions that meet our stringent criteria, building on its strong track record by investing in additional key omnichannel properties let to some of the UK's largest supermarket operators."