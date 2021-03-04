Terry Smith names Julian Robins as potential Fundsmith successor

Chief executive of Fundsmith Terry Smith has named head of research Julian Robins as his potential successor, with the fund management veteran vowing to keep "most" of the £26bn AUM business in the hands of current employees.

Smith, 67, who has been chief executive of Fundsmith since he founded it in 2010, said the firm has made a number of new hires in recent years, some of whom are also showing the potential to become his successor.

Speaking at the Fundsmith Equity AGM yesterday (3 March), Smith told investors that Robins is "the first line of defence in terms of succession".

"One day [investors will] get a letter from me by email, which… I've already written," he explained.

"I won't be a 'fellow investor' at the time that it reaches you [as I will] have moved into a different status.

"[The letter] will tell you that Julian is taking over, and I think you should all remain completely calm because the companies [we invest in] will still be the same companies."

Prior to Fundsmith, Robins has held roles at BZW and was a founder of wealth manager Collins Stewart in New York. He began his career with the stockbroking firm EB Savory Milln in 1984.

However, Smith added that "some of those colleagues", which have joined in recent years, "are certainly showing the kind of form at the moment which I think might make them worthy successors in due course".

"The standing joke at the moment is that Julian may become the Prince Charles of Fundsmith," he joked.

"I may make like [the Queen] and stagger on for an improbable amount of time, and one of the Prince Williams may step forward at the appropriate moment. Who knows?"

Smith also reassured investors and staff that Fundsmith "has a plan" with regard to succession, noting it will "require a hell of a lot of work" with progress to made on areas such as the firm's tax arrangements upon his retirement.

"It is easier said than done," he added. "But I am working on it over time to ensure that the majority of the firm one day will remain with the people who work in the firm. I think that's a healthy thing."