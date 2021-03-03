Spring Budget 2021: Self-employment grants extended to September

The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) is set to continue through to the end of September in the form of a fourth and fifth grant, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced in the Spring Budget. .

SEISS' fourth grant may be available to 600,000 people more than the third grant, with individuals having to file a 2019-20 Self Assessment tax return to be eligible for this grant, offering the potential for the newly self-employed to qualify.

Available from late April, it will be worth 80% of three months' average trading profits, paid out in a single instalment and capped at £7,500 in total, covering the period February to April.

A fifth and final SEISS grant will cover the period May to September, with the value of grant determined by a "turnover test" to "ensure that support is targeted at those who need it the most".

Individuals whose turnover has fallen by 30% or more will receive the full grant of 80% of three months' average trading profits, capped at £7,500, while those whose turnover has fallen by less than 30% will only be eligible for a 30% grant, capped at £2,850.

This can be claimed from late July, with further details to be published "in due course".