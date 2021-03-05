Arabesque names CEO in one of two senior role changes at the expanding asset manager

Herman Bril, outgoing CIO of the United National Joint Staff Pension Fund, has joined Arabesque Asset Management as CEO and partner, effective July 2021.

Bril will be responsible for Arabesque's global asset management business and its suite of AI-driven sustainable investment products and solutions, including the firm's new Net-Zero climate investment strategy that launches this year for clients. He will be based at the group's new headquarters in London.

Former global head of sustainability and impact investment at Danske Bank Ulrika Hasselgren also joins with immediate effect as the group's combined new head of Nordics and head of Europe for corporates and sovereigns, as well as partner.

In addition to overseeing Arabesque's range of ESG data and insights services for corporate and sovereign clients in Europe, Stockholm-based Hasselgren will lead the group's expansion in the Nordic region.

Brill highlighted Arabesque's ESG data assets of S-Ray and the group's AI technology "scaling up the delivery of affordable ESG strategies."

"Technology and data are playing a key role in reshaping sustainable investing, spurring market transformation away from industrial-era concepts towards future-fit models and new horizons," he said.

Bril's more than 25 years' of experience in international financial institutions encompassed asset management, pension funds, life insurance, investment banking, derivatives trading and treasury operations.

Hasselgren is a senior business leader and pioneer in sustainability, with more than 20 years in the finance industry working with investors and asset managers across the Nordics, Europe and North America.