Rodrigs sticks with Covid-19 beneficiaries after strong start for Raynar strategies

So-called 'stay-at-home' stocks which benefited from widespread Covid-19 restrictions are set to maintain and grow their market share at the expense of high-street only firms, according to Philip Rodrigs, who is sticking with online retailers even as an easing of pandemic restrictions approaches.

The former manager of the Investec UK Smaller Companies fund, who established Raynar Portfolio Management in February 2020, has seen strong performance since launching the Flagship and Enhanced strategies last year powered by UK small-caps and online retailers.

Raynar Flagship's A Class shares have returned 54.1% since the strategy's 1 June inception, according to Bloomberg.

Managed by Matthew Taylor, Raynar Enhanced's A Class shares have returned a capital gain of 32.3%, excluding dividends, since the strategy's 7 February 2020 launch.

Rodrigs told Investment Week in July that his new Flagship portfolio would have heavy exposure to Covid-19 beneficiaries, such as satellite broadband provider BigBlu Broadband and video conferencing system LoopUp.

With the exit from lockdown now in sight for the UK at least, some portfolio managers have begun taking profits on the best performing of the ‘stay-at-home' stocks in the belief that they will see a fall in demand when restrictions are lifted.

However, Rodrigs said the outlook for these stocks remains positive, with many having built market share at the expense of bricks and mortar competitors.

"When I made those investments, it was with a long-term frame of mind," he said. "Certainly in the near term, it is identifiable that a lot of these companies have had a short-term boost as users had no alternative.

"But I am genuinely of the view that the online retailers will retain a lot of those new customers because everyone who has tried online retail for the first time probably found that it was easier and more convenient than they might have expected.

"We have certainly seen many online retail service firms find that even when lockdown eases, they continue to find strong demand."

Rodrigs added that while he expects a return to the high street "to some degree", "there will be a strong permanent market share for online retail".

Strong outlook for small caps

While the Flagship portfolio may invest in bonds, ETFs, equity-related securities, commodities, derivatives, target funds, and globally-listed stocks, Rodrigs expects UK small caps to continue to drive performance for the strategy.

"In an economic recovery scenario, which is widely expected, small-sized firms tend to enjoy stronger rebounds," he said. "The best opportunities will continue to come from the smaller end of the UK stock market."

One area Rodrigs is looking to directly benefit from the UK's economic recovery is in the anticipated boom in infrastructure spending, exposure to which he said is accessible through a plethora of small-cap stocks.

"In terms of infrastructure spend, we know that there is a very strong push on green energy, as well as major schemes such as HS2," he added.

"In the green energy space, for example, we have had a very successful investment in AFC Energy, which is able to produce hydrogen and electricity from ammonia, which is a much cheaper source than producing electricity from pure hydrogen."