City Merchants High Yield and Invesco Enhanced Income boards propose merger

The merger would see BIPS' management fee reduced to an annual amount equal to 0.65%

The boards of the Invesco-managed City Merchants High Yield (CMHY) trust and Invesco Enhanced Income (IPE) trust have proposed a merger of the investment companies in efforts to deliver greater economies of scale from an enlarged asset base.

Subject to shareholder approval, the combined entity - Invesco Bond Income Plus (BIPS) - will involve a contractual scheme of reconstruction by IPE and a transfer of assets to CMHY.

Investec: 'Buy' Keystone IT on positive Baillie Gifford change

Based on the existing net assets of CMHY and IPE, it is estimated that BIPS would have net assets in excess of £300m.

Under the proposals, the current fund manager of both CMHY and IPE, Rhys Davies, will continue as the fund manager of BIPS.

The board of CMHY said the two listed vehicles "are managed by the same fund management company and investment manager and with a similar investment style… with a similar investment objective of high income and a focus on high-yield fixed-interest securities".

"There is a high degree of overlap between the two investment portfolios," it added.

The merger would see BIPS' management fee reduced to an annual amount equal to 0.65%, compared to current annual fees of 0.75% and 0.76% for CMHY and IPE respectively.

The boards of each trust also promised lower ongoing charges, improved liquidity and the potential for "strong share price rating" as a result of the merger.

BIPS

Under the proposals, the BIPS portfolio will continue to be managed on "substantially the same basis as is the case for CMHY and IPE currently", subject to any legal or regulatory constraints.

BIPS is also set to adopt a dividend policy to target an annual dividend of 11p per share over a three-year period, by way of quarterly dividends of 2.75p per share.

It is anticipated that dividends will be "substantially covered" by net income from the portfolio, but BIPS will support the target dividend over this period through the use of revenue and capital reserves if necessary.

The maximum gearing level for BIPS will remain at the same level as CMHY's existing investment policy of 30% of total assets, with net gearing of the combined portfolio estimated to be 10% of net assets at time of establishment.

BIPS will have board representation from both CMHY and IPE, and will be chaired by the current chair of CMHY Tim Scholefield.

Merchants Trust turns defensive to protect dividend yield record

Scholefield said: "The proposals will create a combined entity that will have greater scale and lower ongoing charges.

"The Board expects that the enlarged company will have broader appeal among investors and increased liquidity in the shares which should assist in maintaining a strong share price rating over the long-term.

"Given the similarities of the investment strategies of the two companies, there is a clear rationale for the merger, with shareholders benefiting from greater economies of scale while retaining the expertise of the same management team and investment approach."