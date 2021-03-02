Goldman Sachs AM names global head of sustainability and impact

Margaret Chinwe Anadu will also become chairwoman of the Urban Investment Group

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has tapped Margaret Chinwe Anadu to become global head of sustainability and impact, in charge of solutions regarding inclusive growth and climate transition.

In this role, Anadu will develop and oversee the strategy for delivering commercial solutions and advisory services to clients related to inclusive growth and climate transition.

Anadu will also become chairwoman of the Urban Investment Group (UIG), a team which she joined as an analyst in 2005 and has led since 2015, and will continue to chair the Urban Investment Group Investment Committee.

She will work closely with Dina Powell McCormick, global head of sustainability and inclusive growth for Goldman Sachs, and John Goldstein, head of the Sustainable Finance Group, to ensure connectivity to broader firm initiatives.

Additionally, Andu and Goldstein will co-chair the newly formed Asset Management Sustainability Council, which will work with all of the investing and client facing teams to ensure a coordinated strategy.

"Our commitment to ESG principles is founded on the belief that the impact of our actions today should echo well into the future, beyond the lifespan of our financial investments.

"ESG has become a foundational element of our division's strategy, with our collective efforts pointed toward one common goal: generating positive and measurable impact for our communities, alongside returns, by investing in companies and projects which advance sustainable solutions and drive inclusive economic growth," Eric Lane and Julian C. Salisbury, global co-heads of the Asset Management Division said in a statement.

The firm currently manages $145bn in ESG investments across a broad suite of capabilities, including active equity and fixed income, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, private credit, and an open architecture platform delivering ESG portfolio advice.



