Rathbones' McIntosh-Whyte: Chasing high-income targets is 'a danger'

The manager of the Rathbone Strategic Income Portfolio has warned of the danger in chasing a high income target in the current "stressed" environment and said that the fund's lower income target of 3% allowed it to position itself in better-performing "growthier names".

Will McIntosh-Whyte, who manages the fund with head of multi-asset investments David Coombs, said this meant the fund did not have to sit in "broken businesses" just because they offered a yield.

Addressing the raft of dividend cuts and cancellations in 2020, McIntosh-Whyte said: "We have tried not to make wholesale changes and say, 'that dividend has gone, we need to sell that business' and move into another business that has maintained its dividend."

The portfolio kept hold of its position in pest control company Rentokil, even though it cancelled its dividend, with the manager noting it has a solid balance sheet and "end markets are holding up okay".

"They were prudent in the initial stages, which I think is correct," he added.

The fund took some profits last year on the back of good performance, leaving the portfolio with 0.35% in Rentokil at the end of January 2021.

Elsewhere, the managers continue to prefer US banks which maintained their dividends last year, over UK banks, which "have been under significant pressure".

"There have been noises entertained about negative rates, which I think would be a mistake personally. I do not think they [the Bank of England] want to go down that route," he said.

In the fixed income part of the portfolio, McIntosh-Whyte said that "as the pandemic took hold, we reduced our duration, sold some of our longer-dated bonds" and bought into shorter-dated bonds, with duration now just under three years at the portfolio level.

The Tesco 2029 bond, which was added to the fund in 2016, yielding 6%, was tendered in January this year at 1.6%.

"The yields on offer are now pretty low. The liquidity of the corporate bond space is not always brilliant and we feel like you need to be paid for that."

In terms of performance, the Rathbone Strategic Income Portfolio lags the IA Volatility Managed sector over one year and three years, delivering a return of 2.8% in the year to 15 February 2021, versus the sector average return of 5.3%, according to FE fundinfo.

McIntosh-Whyte said: "It was a hard year and it did not keep up with its Strategic Growth sister,[which is] unsurprising in the environment that we had."

Rathbones recently announced its intention to launch sustainable multi-asset portfolios in the first half of this year.

McIntosh Whyte said: "We have got an existing multi-asset franchise which has been quite successful and clients want the sustainable version."