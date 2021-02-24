Wellington hires two senior investors focused sustainable investing

Wellington Management has hired Greg Wasserman and Sean Petersen, two climate-focused senior investors, as part of the firm’s plans to expand its private investing capabilities.

Lead private climate investor Wasserman joins from Galaxy Digital where he was head of venture.

He has over 20 years of venture and growth investment experience and has previously worked on innovation and climate-related strategies at Generation Investment Management and Goldman Sachs.

Petersen has over 15 years of global venture investing experience focused on climate, e-logistics, education and health. He joins Wellington from AI Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund where he served as a general partner.

Before this, he held roles with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) where he focused on making direct venture investments globally, and with Good Energies, where he served as a director focusing on clean energy venture capital investments.

"Greg and Sean's skill and experience investing in private companies developing products and services that address climate change will augment Wellington's deal flow and strengthen the value we bring to our partners," said Michael Carmen, senior managing director and co-head of private investments at Wellington.

"Climate change is a defining issue of our time, and the capital markets will play a critical role in meeting this challenge."

Wasserman said: "I am excited to join Wellington and focus on investing in disruptive private companies that are developing tech-enabled solutions to address climate change. I think the firm is a leader in climate and sustainability, with exceptional global investment capabilities.

"The Wellington team has built an impressive and differentiated private market investment platform that leverages the firm's strengths, and Sean and I look forward to being part of the continued growth."