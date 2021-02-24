PIMCO promotes Kimberley Stafford to global head of product strategy group

Kimberley Stafford will return to PIMCO’s Newport Beach office in the middle of this year to take up the new role

PIMCO has named its current head of Asia Pacific, Kimberley Stafford, global head of the firm's product strategy group.

In her new role, she will oversee traditional strategies and alternatives, which include PIMCO's private strategies and hedge funds. Stafford will return to PIMCO's Newport Beach office in the middle of this year to take up the new position.

Alec Kersman will replace Stafford as PIMCO's head of Asia Pacific. Kersman is currently head of strategic accounts in US Global Wealth Management. Both Stafford and Kersman will report to Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO's CEO.

"Kim has served in almost every facet of our business during her two decades working for PIMCO. She is a strategic thinker and a natural leader who motivates, mentors and develops employees." Roman said.

"Her expertise in managing client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our products and strategies for investors in traditional and private strategies."

Stafford has led PIMCO's Asia Pacific capabilities since 2017. During her 21 years at PIMCO, she has held various positions including head of the consultant relations group, oversight of US institutional sales and alternatives marketing teams, head of human resources and talent management and head of global sustainability initiatives and account manager in the consultant relations group.

Stafford has been a member of PIMCO's executive committee for five years and will also serve as a trustee on the board of PIMCO Funds, alongside Peter Strelow, Co-COO and chair of PIMCO Funds.

Elsewhere within the firm, David Fisher, managing director and currently head of traditional product strategies, will become co-head of US GWM strategic accounts alongside Eric Sutherland, managing director and president of PIMCO Investments LLC.