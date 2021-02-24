Registrations open for Sustainable Investment Festival - book your place now

Investment Week parent Incisive Media is pleased to announce that registration is now officially open for our new Sustainable Investment Festival, taking place live online between 22 and 25 June.

This inaugural event is being run to help readers of Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market.

Our fully interactive event, with over 40 hours of content and more than 60 expert speakers, will tackle the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identify opportunities across asset classes, as well as offer guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

Reasons to attend the festival

• Four days featuring thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers and innovative breakout sessions curated to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension trustees and schemes

• Delegates will be able to participate in a range of interactive sessions during the event including practical workshops, panel debates with peers and unique breakouts, including networking opportunities.

• Build your intelligence of best-in-class sustainable investment funds and solutions aimed at fund selectors and financial advisers.

• Understand how increasing industry commitment to net zero will impact portfolios, sharing insight from our sister title Business Green's Net Zero Festival.

The three-day event will be streamed from a top London studio, hosted by Incisive Media's experienced editors, with all the content available on demand to delegates afterwards, along with easy-to-digest highlights packages.

We will also support the festival with original research and analysis to complement the live programme.

Festival host: Declan Curry

We are also pleased to announce our festival host will be well-known financial journalist Declan Curry, who spent two decades at the BBC and is best known for hosting BBC Breakfast's business news segments as well as the show Working Lunch.

Sponsors for the event include Federated Hermes, Schroders, Ninety One and Morningstar. You can see other sponsors and supporters here.

A spokesperson for Federated Hermes commented: "As a global leader in sustainability and stewardship, Federated Hermes is delighted to be a co-executive sponsor of the inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival.

"The event will provide a platform for us to share our views on the role that asset managers must play in delivering wealth sustainably in a way that enriches investors, benefits society and preserves the environment - for current generations and those to come."

To register for the event, please click here and follow us #SustainableInvestmentFestival.