IA to issue 'amber top' to FTSE 350 companies not disclosing ethnic diversity of boards

Parker Review target is for companies to have at least one director from an ethnic minority background by 2021

FTSE 350 companies that fail to disclose either the ethnic diversity of their board, or provide a "credible action plan" to achieve the Parker Review targets in the upcoming AGM season, will be issued an 'amber top' by the Investment Association's Institutional Voting Information Service (IVIS).

The IA said that it was also increasing the threshold for the number of female directors on boards as investors seek "greater progress" on gender diversity.

Companies with 30% or fewer female directors on their board will receive a 'red top' from IVIS, its paid-for service that provides independent information on listed companies - an increase on last year's 20% threshold.

FTSE 100 boards falling short on ethnic diversity transparency standards

The trade body has outlined its expectations of companies on issues including climate change, diversity, and executive pay ahead of this year's AGM season.

It expects investment managers will "be turning up the pressure" on companies to improve ethnic diversity on their boards, in line with the Parker Review target of having at least one director from an ethnic minority background by 2021.

Andrew Ninian, director for stewardship and corporate governance at the Investment Association, said that the UK's boardrooms need to reflect the diversity of "modern-day Britain".

"With three-quarters of FTSE 100 companies failing to report the ethnic make-up of their boards in last year's AGM season, investors are now calling on companies to take decisive action to meet the Parker Review targets," he said.

"Those who fail to do so this year will find themselves increasingly under investors' spotlight."

On climate change, the IA has announced that this year companies in high-risk sectors, including financials, energy, transportation, materials and buildings, agriculture, food, and forest products, and which do not address all four pillars of TCFD will, for the first time, receive an 'amber top'.

Diversity report: 96% of AIM and FTSE Small Cap 100 leaders are white

The IA said that investment managers want to see that companies are reporting on climate-related risks in a "consistent, clear and comparable manner".

Ninian added: "The UK is now at critical juncture as we look to reach net zero by 2050. As stewards of the economy, investment managers have an important role to play in supporting companies' transition to a more sustainable future."

Executive pay is also likely to be under scrutiny by investors at AGMs, the IA said, having already warned remuneration committees not to compensate executives for reduced pay as a result of the pandemic by adjusting this year's remuneration.

It is expected that bonuses will not be paid by those companies that have received either government or shareholder support during the pandemic.