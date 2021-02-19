Treasury Select Committee urges FCA to provide Woodford investigation end date

The Treasury Select Committee has called on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide an expected end date for its investigation into the collapse of Woodford Investment Management.

In a statement, chair of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride highlighted the previous cross-party group, headed by Nicky Morgan, had been "vocal in its concerns regarding the failure of the Woodford fund and the impact on its investors", before turning to the recent news of Woodford's possible return to the industry.

"As the FCA's investigation still continues over 18 months after the fund was suspended, the reports of the new fund may understandably be of concern to investors who previously lost out," Stride said.

"The FCA should set out when we can expect its investigation to conclude."

Stride made reference to the statement released by the FCA on 17 February and said it was "important to note…the factors that the FCA will consider when taking a decision to authorise a new firm", while he acknowledged the information sharing agreed between the FCA and Jersey Financial Services Commission.

In a further statement, the FCA said: "We appreciate the TSC's interest in these issues. We committed to the Committee on Tuesday to provide a further update to them by May 31."

Stride also acknowledged the open letter sent to the committee by Gina Miller, in which the campaigner demanded an independent investigation into the Woodford blow-up, including the role of the FCA, to "avoid the habitual and depressing repetition of such scandals".

The chair said: "The Treasury Committee will consider this letter fully when Parliament returns next week.