Aberdeen Standard Investments introduces Reddit clause to silver risk factors

The ETF's managers are keen to avoid a repeat of the GameStop and r/WallStreetBets episode, which saw the price of silver shoot up

The world’s second largest physically backed silver exchange-traded fund has updated its prospectus this month in response to a reported campaign to drive up the price of silver on the forum website Reddit.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) amended the "risks related to silver" and "risks related to shares" portions of its prospectus to include reference to the potential for manipulation of the price of silver by "an online campaign".

According to the SIVR prospectus, a risk related to silver now includes "an online campaign intended to harm hedge funds and large banks [by] encouraging retail investors to purchase silver and shares of Silver ETPs to intentionally increase prices. This activity may result in temporarily high prices of silver".

The prospectus also now cites this "online campaign" as a risk related to the shares of the fund, citing "a possible 'short squeeze' due to a sudden increase in demand of shares that largely exceeds supply", which "may lead to price volatility in the shares".

It adds: "The campaign encourages retail investors to purchase shares of Silver ETPs as well as physical silver in order to intentionally create a short squeeze. This activity could result in temporarily inflated prices of shares and the difference between trading price and NAV per share may widen."

'Short squeeze' is a term that has re-entered the public vocabulary since r/WallStreetBets caused such an event for shares in US retailer GameStop, the same community which the updated prospectus alludes to.

There is debate among professional investors and the forum itself as to whether or not a campaign targeting silver exists, with the former uncertain as to the purchasing power of the subreddit, while the latter claims posts driving such a campaign come from the financial industry to distract from the GME drive.

The price of silver rose 18% over the course of four days, around the time these posts began appearing on the website, and fell 11% within three days of the peak, according to data from BullionVault.

It is "unlikely" such a warning will become industry standard, according to a spokesperson for WisdomTree, which offers its own physically backed silver ETF.

Silver squeeze is 'not the same as GameStop' - managers

"It is unlikely specific wording around 'online campaigns' will become industry standard in prospectuses," they explained.

"Bullion prices can fluctuate widely and can be affected by a number of factors, the focus should remain on ensuring investors understand the impact price volatility can have on their investments."

While the spokesperson suggested that any move which "can help retail investors understand what they own and the implied risks is a positive outcome", they added that "putting a lot of focus on one specific risk is not ideal".