Gina Miller calls for independent investigation into 'shameful' Woodford scandal

Gina Miller has called on the Treasury Select Committee to chair an independent investigation into the collapse of Woodford Investment Management.

In an open letter to the committee, Miller said it was "high time" an independent investigation was launched into the Woodford scandal, "along the lines of the recent LC&F and Connaught investigations", to "avoid the habitual and depressing repetition of such scandals".

The call comes following the re-emergence of Neil Woodford, who has announced he intends to establish a new investment business, an action which Miller said "discredit[s] both the regulator, and the entire UK financial services sector at a time when trust in the sector has rarely been more crucial".

"It is clear that UK investors and savers are losing faith in the FCA's supervision of financial services firms," she argued. "At a time when public policymakers should be encouraging the public to save, it is simply unacceptable that major investigations such as the one into Woodford are being delayed in this way."

Miller described the FCA's decision to let Woodford remain an authorised person on its register as "shameful" and said it "makes a complete mockery" of the FCA's new Senior Managers & Certification Regime.

"Too often the perpetrators of financial wrongdoing seem to slip off the hook, many to start up new lucrative operations, while it is ordinary savers who suffer the brunt of this wrongdoing."

Miller also pointed to the FCA investigation, the scope and delay of which renders any findings "woefully late and utterly meaningless".

"Almost 20 months since the FCA began its investigation, a conclusion to its deliberations does not appear to be in sight.

"This is nothing short of an insult to the hundreds of thousands of small investors whose lives have been turned upside down, many of which have lost their life savings.

"The British public deserve much better."