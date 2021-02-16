Evenlode and Blue Whale gain Elite Ratings as funds pass third anniversary

TB Evenlode Global Income and LF Blue Whale Growth have been awarded Elite Ratings as they pass their third anniversaries, following the latest FundCalibre investment committee.

The funds had previously been given Elite Radar status, but with each now able to produce a three-year track record, they are eligible for Elite Ratings.

Evenlode Global Income fund disposes of Disney in favour of 2020 valuation opportunities

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, described Blue Whale's debut offering as a "truly active fund…[which] only invests in the very highest quality businesses and ignores those that are structurally challenged".

Regarding Evenlode's fund, Schooling Latter cited a "clear investment philosophy and a process that was proven to be very successful with TB Evenlode Income and has now been replicated in this global mandate".

She added the managers "are not afraid to be radically different from their benchmark" and pointed to both strong performance and a dividend that "held up better than the market in a very difficult 2020".

Both the Stephen Yiu-managed growth fund and the global income fund managed by Ben Peters and Chris Elliott "comfortably passed the AlphaQuest screen over three years", enabling them to achieve their Elite Ratings.

Two emerging markets investment trusts from JP Morgan also achieved an Elite Rating, with JPM China Growth & Income and JPM Emerging Markets making the grade.

Schooling Latter described the performance of the former as "nothing short of exceptional in recent years" and noted the growth-oriented managers "are ably supported by one of the most extensive and experienced research teams in the area".

She highlighted "excellent returns… for more than two decades" on the soon-to-be 30-year old emerging markets trust, which she said was "backed by one of the largest emerging market research teams".

Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu: Embracing volatility and shunning top tech stocks

Two global funds have gained an Elite Radar, with Invesco's Global Focus fund lauded for its "refreshingly simple approach", while Aberdeen Standard's global mid-cap offering was described as "a natural extension" to its small-cap offerings.

Managed by Randall Dishmon since February 2020, Invesco Global Focus is "a high conviction, concentrated fund, which invests in structural growth winners".

Schooling Latter described the manager's approach: "[They] Understand the structural trends which are changing the world and then invest in the best companies which are benefitting from these trends."

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Global Mid-Cap Equity fund targets "the ‘next 15%' up the market cap" from its smaller cap siblings, utilising "the same tried and tested process and Matrix tool which co-manager Harry Nimmo helped create".

"Capturing the ‘graduates' from the small cap universe, as well as new ideas, it was designed for investors who have a lower risk appetite, but still like the growth profile associated with companies towards the smaller end of the market."