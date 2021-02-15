ACD Link refutes Woodford accusations over former Equity Income fund

Link Fund Solutions, the authorised corporate director (ACD) of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, has hit back against manager Neil Woodford's claims that he had no role in the suspension and eventual liquidation of his failed fund.

In a statement, a spokesperson for LFS said any suggestion that Woodford Investment Management (WIM) was "not aware of the possibility of suspension, or did not engage in discussions concerning the decision to suspend, is incorrect", adding the press release that announced the suspension asserted the decision was made "in the best interest of all investors" and was "reached in conjunction with" Woodford Investment Management (WIM).

They added: "The decision to suspend the fund, which WIM did not object to, was taken to protect all investors in the fund following a sustained period of underperformance and an increased level of redemptions."

The comments come two days after an exclusive interview with Neil Woodford was published by The Telegraph, the first public comments made by the manager since the fallout surrounding the fund closure in late 2019.

In the interview, the former manager apologised for "two years of underperformance" but said he "cannot be sorry for the things I did not do".

He took aim at LFS: "I didn't make the decision to suspend the fund, I didn't make the decision to liquidate the fund.

"As history will now show, those decisions were incredibly damaging to investors, and they were not mine. They were Link's decisions."

Regarding the decision to liquidate the fund, LFS added: "Insufficient progress was made by WIM, following the suspension, in repositioning the fund to allow it to be reopened, and, as a result, the decision was taken by Link Fund Solutions Limited (LFSL) to move the fund into an orderly wind-up. This again was considered to be in the best interests of all investors."

However, Cliff Weight, director of ShareSoc, which has endorsed Leigh Day's legal claim on behalf of investors, described "how firmly Woodford criticised Link" as "interesting", considering the ACD is also a target of the claim.

Regarding the interview, Weight said investors "should not hold their breath for a better apology" and Woodford must be "ultra careful" with what he says as there are "a lot of legal cases flying around".

Kamran Vojdani, a solicitor working on the case at Leigh Day, suggested the interview "could provide further evidence that the fund wasn't properly managed and didn't comply with financial services regulations".

"I am sure some will see these statements as a long overdue apology. However, others will see it as an advertisement for a fresh business venture by Woodford.

"Without our litigation, it's likely that something like this could happen again."

Chaya Hanoomanjee, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon, said: "This news will undoubtedly be met with dismay by thousands of investors who lost substantial sums due to collapse of the fund.

"Investors will feel that all responsible parties should be held to account for their role in selling or managing the fund.

"Slater and Gordon fully intends to institute proceedings against the appropriate parties in order recover as much as possible for consumers."

WCM Partners

The interview also revealed that Woodford intends to return to the world of fund management with a new firm, WCM Partners, but the appetite for such an offering remains to be seen.

The likely lack of daily liquidity is a problem for some investors, with Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, citing the issue as the reason for ruling the potential fund out of consideration.

JB Beckett, iNED, described Neil Woodford as "effectively a new hedge fund manager" and cited a variety of reasons why, despite being a former investor "on and off over 20 years", he would not invest in a new fund.

"Not just due to; the poor ACD governance of which the ins and outs that I've written at length, the revelations of David Rickett's book, nor the indignity versus the public outcry, the liquidity issues, that start-up Biotech is very risky, the poor actions of the Guernsey exchange, media frenzy or the mob rule.

"But, that I simply prefer to avoid star (infamous) managers and the hot money and the poor herding and redemption behaviour we saw."

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, echoed these sentiments: "We don't expect Woodford to look for retail investors this time round - we think he will stick to institutional investors only.

"With regards to our own VT Chelsea Managed funds, we wouldn't invest in the new offering as is won't be daily trading and our funds are traded daily. Instead, we'll get exposure to biotech through global funds like Polar Capital Biotechnology."