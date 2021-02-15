GAM adds to UK wholesale team with client director hire

GAM Investments has appointed a new client director to boost its UK wholesale team.

Sebastian Maciocia, who joins the firm today (15 February), will report directly to head of UK distribution Rob Bailey and will focus on business development and servicing London-based clients.

Maciocia was previously senior vice president at Winton Capital for five years, where he launched, led and managed the firm's business unit focused on the distribution of UCITS strategies to financial institutions and intermediaries in the UK.

GAM said that his appointment will "deepen relationships" with financial institutions, family offices, private banks, wealth managers, discretionary fund managers and advisers.

Bailey, who joined GAM in October last year to lead UK wholesale distribution at the firm, said that Maciocia had a "demonstrable track record of business growth in the UK".

"At GAM, we have a strong client offering with a number of our strategies among the top performers in their peer groups over three and five years.

"We believe Sebastian will be a valuable addition to the team as we continue to harness our capabilities to provide the investment leadership, innovation and sustainable thinking to protect our clients' financial futures," Bailey said.