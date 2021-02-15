FCA's 52 crypto investigations 'tip of the iceberg' - law firm

The FCA ban on the retail sale of cryptocurrencies came into effect on 6 January

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) opened 52 investigations into cryptocurrency businesses in the last year, according to City-law firm RPC.

According to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the law firm, the FCA had been receiving an increasing number of calls to its consumer helpline about cryptocurrencies - receiving a total of 343 calls in October, almost twice the 176 calls it received six months earlier in April.

Non-registered crypto businesses were required to register with the regulator by 10 January this year. Businesses that failed to meet this deadline will come under scrutiny by the FCA.

However, the firm said that this is likely to be just the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of cryptocurrency-related activity that breaches regulatory rules.

RPC partner and head of white-collar crime Sam Tate said the regulator's lack of resources could be restricting the number of investigations it is able to carry out.

"If the FCA has hit saturation point now and can only deal with 50-60 cryptocurrency cases a year, how many cases will have not been investigated after the current cryptocurrency frenzy subsides."

Tate added: "The FCA's own research show that retail investment in cryptos is no longer limited to young people willing to have a small gamble.

"Investment is increasing amongst an older demographic, many are doing it as part of their long-term savings plan and many think they are protected from the fall in value of the crypto-assets they hold. This seems a recipe for serious consumer damage and disappointment."

In October last year, the FCA said it was going to ban the retail sale of cryptocurrencies, a ban that came into place on 6 January.

Following a period of consultation, the regulator determined that unregulated transferable cryptoassets of this kind have no inherent value and are poorly understood by retail investors, who have no "legitimate investment need" to access the products.

In July last year, the regulator began consulting on the ban and saw an overwhelming 97% of respondents oppose its proposals.

Anti-crypto petition

Elsewhere, in January, West Riding Personal Financial Solutions managing director and IFA Neil Liversidge launched a petition to try and end the transaction of cryptocurrency in the UK.

"Cryptos are a con in the truest sense of the term. I'm out to crash cryptos and cripple criminals," he said.

The IFA said he hopes the petition will encourage the UK government to act now in banning cryptocurrency transactions happening in the UK.

This article first appeared on our sister title Professional Adviser.