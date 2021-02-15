Record 72 fund managers awarded 'Alpha' status by FE fundinfo

FE fundinfo has revealed that 72 fund managers have become Alpha Managers this year, with Fidelity International once again at the top of the groups table.

Fidelity International has 11 Alpha Managers in this year's list, which identifies the top 10% of UK retail-facing managers based on their entire career performance.

It is the second year in a row that Fidelity has taken first place, this time beating Comgest Asset Management and Baillie Gifford which both had ten.

Other fund groups which saw several of their managers being awarded 'Alpha' status were T. Rowe Price with seven and BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management with six each.

Charles Younes, research manager at FE fundinfo, said: "Last year we noted that Fidelity had a number of Alpha Managers across a range of sectors, which was largely due to the collaborative environment they were able to create, where their support teams provided excellent feedback to the fund managers.

"Once again, the success of Fidelity's approach has been demonstrated, where their fund managers have been able to fully concentrate on managing money in line with their mandates, which has been especially important over the past year."

John Boselli, senior managing director and equity portfolio manager at Wellington Management who manages the firm's global, non-US developed market, and European quality-growth portfolios, topped rankings for a second year.

Having only joined the list in 2020, Boselli currently manages the firm's global, non-US developed-market, and European quality-growth portfolios.

Following Boselli in the top five are David Tovey from BlackRock, David Eiswert from T. Rowe Price, Douglas Brodie from Baillie Gifford and Ben Griffiths, also from T. Rowe Price.

Blue Whale Capital, which is backed by Peter Hargreaves, also saw its manager Stephen Yiu retain his Alpha status.

Younes commented: "One of the most important things the events of 2020 taught us in the investment world is the importance of good active management. Throughout the pandemic, the best performing fund managers were not only able to avoid the worst of the market collapse in March but were also quick to capture the upside.

"Many passive funds, meanwhile, which have grown in popularity in recent years, were left to the whims of the market, which faced unprecedented volatility. The Alpha Manager ratings illustrate how the most successful managers were able to navigate these challenges and have consistently added value for investors, in very different market conditions."

In sector terms, the IA Global Sector returned the greatest number of Alpha Managers with 43 in total, while the IA UK All Companies sector had 18 in the list.

FE fundinfo will announce its Hall of Fame Managers later in the year.