Alex Brazier to leave Financial Policy Committee after more than 20 years

Alex Brazier had been in his current role since 2015. Photo: Bank of England/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Alex Brazier, executive director for financial stability strategy and risk, is set to leave the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) as he takes a career break from the Bank of England after more than two decades.

Brazier is looking to broaden his professional experience and will therefore not seek appointment to a third three-year term as a member of the FPC when his current term ends on 31 March.

He will also stand down from his role as executive director for financial stability strategy and risk, and begin his career break at the end of September following a notice period, with the Bank planning a hiring process to replace him.

Brazier said: "It has been a great privilege to serve as a member of the FPC and as an executive director of the Bank.

UK will not be a 'rule-taker', Andrew Bailey tells EU

"Throughout my career, I've been lucky to have worked with such an incredibly talented group of people, including closely with three governors. I'm proud of our achievements, particularly in building a safer financial system, better able to serve the wider economy even in difficult times like those of the past year.

"But after more than 20 years at the Bank, I am excited to be taking the opportunity to seek new challenges and broader my career."

Brazier has served in his current role at the Bank from 2015, and has also held roles as the governor's principal private secretary, manager of the Bank's UK forecasting team, economic assistant and speechwriter to the governor and as UK economy analyst in the monetary analysis directorate.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the BoE, commented: "Alex has too many achievements at the Bank to list easily. He has also always been an excellent colleague. I wish him very well in his next challenge."