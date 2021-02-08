JPMAM appoints AXA IM's Takatsuki for head of investment stewardship role

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has hired from AXA Investment Managers to lead its investment stewardship efforts in EMEA.

Yo Takatsuki has been appointed as head of investment stewardship for EMEA at JPMAM based in London, where he will report to global head of sustainable investing Jennifer Wu.

In the role, he will be responsible for proxy voting, corporate engagement and stewardship reporting in the region and will work closely with JPMAM's portfolio managers and research analysts across asset classes.

Boom time for ESG bonds: Time to get excited as new products enter the market?

At AXA Investment Managers, Takatsuki headed up the firm's investment stewardship and active ownership programme globally and, prior to this, spent seven years at BMO Global Asset Management, where he also focused on governance and sustainable investing.

Wu said: "Yo's extensive expertise as a sustainable investing specialist and track record in leading investor stewardship programmes positions him incredibly well for his new role, particularly as we continue to intensify our focus across our five global stewardship priorities.

"This will include engaging with companies to actively encourage enhanced disclosure of ESG and climate data, including transparency in their choice of metrics and targets, as well as alignment of their strategy to different climate transition pathways in line with TCFD recommendations and SASB standards, to help ensure asset managers and asset owners have useful and comparable information when making important investment decisions."

JPMAM published its global stewardship priorities in February 2020, which include climate risk, human capital management, governance, strategy alignment with the long term and stakeholder engagement.