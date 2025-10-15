Weatherbys lures former Coutts CEO to board in double hire

Rory Tapner and Michelle Duncalf both join

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Weatherbys Private Bank has brought in former Coutts CEO Rory Tapner to join its board and poached Coutts director Michelle Duncalf to lead its team of bankers based in Manchester.

