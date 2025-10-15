Former-Janus Henderson head of marketing joins Vanguard for chief content job

Head of content and creative for UK and Europe

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The former head of investment trust marketing for Janus Henderson has reappeared at Vanguard as its head of content and creative for UK and Europe.

