Register now for IW's European Equities webinar: How to stay in sync with the cycle and prepare for recovery

Investment Week is pleased to invite registrations for our European Equities webinar to be held at 11am on 4 March, in association with River & Mercantile.

Editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd will be joined for the discussion by ES R&M European fund manager James Sym, Wellian Investment Solutions CIO Richard Philbin and Daniel Vaughan, director at Morningstar Manager Selection Services, EMEA.

Our expert panellists will discuss how investors in Europe should best position themselves for the new economic cycle, which is likely to have very different characteristics from the last.



As well as identifying attractive investment opportunities in the region, the panel will give their views on Europe's path to recovery from Covid-19, how to protect portfolios from inflationary pressures and the best ways to avoid value traps.

They will also assess the implications for European investors as ESG investing moves mainstream and the impact of Brexit.



Fund selectors on our panel will then tackle the issue of whether the unloved status of European equities may be about to change and reveal how they are gaining exposure to the region within their portfolios.

Click here to register for the webinar.