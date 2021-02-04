M&G to allocate £5bn to fund privately owned sustainable businesses

M&G will allocate up to £5bn of its With-Profits fund to a mandate set up to invest in privately owned enterprises working to create a more sustainable world.

The investment management firm has set up a global investment team, called Catalyst, charged with investing through private credit, real and financial assets, and private equity in sustainable firms.

Investing across these instruments would allow the team to match the capital to the stage and nature of the opportunity, and provide ongoing support as the firms grow. The 25-strong team will have offices in London, Singapore, New York and Mumbai.

M&G said the beneficiaries of the new strategy would be customers in the £136bn Prudential With-Profits fund, including the £50bn PruFund.

M&G CEO John Foley commented: "More and more customers are asking us to make a positive difference to the world through sustainable investment, while also seeking good financial returns to underpin their retirement.

Fundsmith surges into Pridham Report top ten as Baillie Gifford tops active sales

"Many of the most attractive opportunities to do this are in private assets - new and existing companies and platforms which are not listed on an exchange.

"As a cornerstone investor in such enterprises, M&G can have a much greater influence in supporting their growth and on sustainability than we can in public markets."

M&G said pipeline investments included SME and consumer financing, including microfinance; asset and development financing, such as affordable housing and energy from waste facilities, and technology investments with a positive social or environmental purpose.

The Catalyst team will sit within M&G's private & alternative assets business. The company manages more than £65.5m in private credit, private equity and real estate on behalf of Prudential policyholders and external clients.

The team will have a broad impact focus, encompassing ESG risk management through to positive impact for vulnerable groups.

It will use the Impact Management Project's three classifications to assess potential opportunities: ESG, businesses or assets which act to avoid harm; sustainable, those which benefit stakeholders by generating positive outcomes for people and the planet; and impact, those contributing solutions to societal and environmental challenges.

The team will ensure the businesses it selects avoid harm by screening based on criteria used by other M&G ESG funds, which exclude sectors such as gambling, tobacco and controversial weapons.

Positive screening will be through M&G's proprietary ESG scorecard, built on international SASB standards and the triple "I" framework for impact investing.